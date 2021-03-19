Are you looking for GATE 2021 Result for those who appeared for the examination? Basically, the official results resemble on March 2nd week and because of the COVID 19 shock all over made the delay of result release. GATE 2021 result date has been announced a couple of days ago by the GOAPS committee. As per the update from the board, the GATE result will be announced on 22-3-2021. There were a lot of aspirants nearly 10 lakhs of candidates appeared for the examination. Let us discuss more in detail regarding the 2021 GATE entrance examination.

Check your GATE 2021 Result Date/Scores/Answer Keys Updates

Answer keys help the aspirants of the 2020 batch to collect predictable results online for the GATE 2021. Besides, the official GATE Entrance Exam Result is declaring on the mentioned day. Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering is conducting for those students who completed and going to complete engineering studies. GATE scores 2021 helps for the M.Tech admissions 2021 as well as for those sectors of jobs that demand the GATE scores.

Who is the topper of GATE 2021?

You might be checking for the toppers list of GATE and you will find be happy if you see yourself on the list. Everyone who going to write an examination with the hope of winning the top. As a matter of fact, this GATE entrance examination is really based on luck as well. As because, time is deciding factor for this kind of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering.

You might be writing exams for the first and also there were people for the 2nd and 3rd time. Well, for the GATE examination, there is a limit of appearance and most of the 2nd appearing aspirants were preparing the best through crash courses, regular classes as well as thorough with the mock test. The topper of the list update will be soon after the result declaration. However, it will be updated by the GATE committee.

How to check your Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Entrance Result Online?

GATE entrance official portal will be opening as scheduled by the board. However, the GATE Results 2021 can be checked easily with a single credential. Follow the below details to know about the same for your reference.

Go to the GATE Entrance registered portal and look for the login section.

Enter the credentials that you received via email or through the message at the time of GATE 2021 registration.

Follow the login and enter the dashboard and find the scores and you eligible or not.

If you are qualified the portal will reflect the same along with the mark. If not, marks will be shown and eligibility will be marked “Non-Eligible”.

Download the score for reference for future admission purposes and for those sectors that demand it.

Conclusion

Start to prepare for the GATE 2022, if you find yourself not eligible this year. For those eligible candidates follow the portal regularly and the news media for the latest information. GATE 2022 application form updates will be shared soon