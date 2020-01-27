Google Pay Launches UPI Recharge Option for FASTag Users

In a bid to assist its users recharge their FASTag accounts faster, Google Pay on Monday announced that it’s added a replacement Unified Payments Interface (UPI) feature which will allow them to link FASTag accounts to the Google Pay app and recharge and track their payments. consistent with the corporate , to recharge their FASTag accounts, users got to open their Google Pay app, search for the FASTag category under the “Bill Payments” section and choose the bank that has issued their FASTag.

“On subsequent screen, enter your vehicle number and proceed to pay together with your checking account . Users also can check their FASTag account balance for FASTags issued by supported banks with the faucet of a button,” the corporate said during a statement.

FASTag is an electronic toll collection system, operated by the National Highway Authority of India. It employs frequency Identification technology for creating toll payments directly from the prepaid or bank account linked thereto or directly toll owner.

Major automobile companies in India are by default offering FASTag RFID append new vehicles. However, if you are not among those that have purchased a fresh car or jeep recently, you’ll purchase a FASTag from various sources.

As per a tweet posted by the Indian Highways Management Company, FASTag is formed available through point-of-sale (POS) locations found out at toll plazas in the least national highways, 23 certified banks, Regional Transport Offices (RTOs), and transport hubs. one among the simplest ways to get a FASTag is visiting a close-by branch of banks like Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, or Karur Vysya Bank. For vehicle class 4 that has cars, jeeps, and vans, a FASTag are often bought online through portals of banks like Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, or depository financial institution of India (SBI). Airtel Payments Bank, Amazon, and Paytm also are selling FASTag online. Furthermore, you’ll avail some cashback for purchasing a FASTag online.