How to generate leads in Linkedin

In the eyes of a large majority of users, this professional social network is only seen as a great board to hang our curricula, but it offers enormous networking possibilities to generate leads that we can later convert into sales.

The main basic error of many Linkedin users is that they do not define clear professional objectives. And if you don’t have a professional goal you don’t have actions. If you are not active in social networks, nobody sees you. You don’t exist Looking for a job or business, 5 views of your profile, which is the average number of visits in many users, will not generate any opportunity, ”said Pedro de Vicente , an expert in this network and author of Squeezing Linkedin ”.

YOUR TARGET MARKET

“The first thing to do is define objectives: what do you want to achieve in Linkedin. Then, define the target market (employer or buyer) and create highly segmented communities in relation to those objectives. Many Linkedin users – this expert affirms – do not have a defined invitation policy. There are users who mistakenly accept all the invitations that come to them because they are ashamed to say no. There is a lack of judgment. When you define objectives, you have niche companies to go to, you have set some functions and some managers to focus on, and you must know who you are interested in accepting and who is not. ”

According to De Vicente, both those seeking employment and those who want to evolve in their jobs or those seeking business, “must be clear about which companies can buy their services, that is, where am I more competitive? Linkedin gives us segmentation criteria to reach only those professionals and companies. ”

INFORMATION AND SEGMENTATION

This expert highlights two great strengths of Linkedin: “On the one hand, you have a lot of information about a professional’s profile. When you locate it you can know a lot about it. And secondly, the very high segmentation capacity it has. The strategic key, in the medium and long term, is to create large highly segmented professional communities to generate (if it does not exist) or support and care for the brand, define positioning, generate and contribute value to those communities through content. And also, at the same time, overlap the strategy with the tactic developing and implementing concrete actions: advertising, internal email marketing on Linkedin, or very personalized message campaigns. It is a mixture that allows to take advantage of that great capacity of location and segmentation of the target that interests to build communities with them.

FOCUS, FOCUS AND FOCUS

When you have that ability to locate the professionals you are interested in, “what they cannot do are general and massive actions, which, in many cases, do not adapt to the profile of a professional,” warns De Vicente. “If you are interested in contacting, for example, with purchasing directors in France, first do a search and location of how many there, and then try to ‘bring them’ closer to your business environment, either as a company follower, or to the user profiles of managers who will then implement full actions. And, from there, design an action as personalized as possible. If it’s internal email campaigns, for example, personalize with the name and what you are offering. And that, which seems logical, is often done badly many times. For example,