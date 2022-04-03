How to Buy Amtrak Tickets Online? Amtrak Train Tickets

Amtrak is one of the popular intercity passenger rail services in the United States. Officially known as the National Railroad Passenger Corporation, it runs short-distance and long-distance trains to 500+ destinations in 46 states & three Canadian provinces. If you are a fan of short-distance travel, then Amtrak is the best way to get started. But how to purchase Amtrak train tickets?. Don’t worry, we have it all covered in this article. Let’s get started.

Amtrak Tickets – Travelling made easier

Buying tickets and traveling on Amtrak is not difficult. Just tell us where you want to go & we will do the rest. There are several ways to reserve and buy Amtrak train tickets. Let us see what they are:

Amtrak ticket booking through Online mediums

Official website

You can easily purchase Amtrak tickets from Amtrak’s official website. Certainly, the payments can be made by using any of the following methods:

Amtrak Guest Rewards points

Amtrak gift cards

Apple Pay, PayTM, PayPal

eVouchers

Amtrak App

You can buy Amtrak tickets on your smartphone through the Amtrak app. The application can be downloaded for free on iOS and Android devices. Apart from buying tickets, the app also provides access to travel information at all times.

Offline mediums

You can easily make amtrak reservations or purchase the tickets in person at any Amtrak station. Some of the other or via other offline means. Some of them are:

Quik-Trak Kiosk

These kiosks are located at most Amtrak railway stations. Using them, you can easily reserve or buy tickets. The kiosks are easy to operate for all age groups. If you have any doubts, the Amtrak station staff will help you.

Call & purchase

Make amtrak reservations, purchase train tickets, and more by dialing 1-800-USA-RAIL (1-800-872-7245). The service can be availed 24×7. The tickets can be booked by calling a qualified travel agent.

Purchasing tickets onboard

So, these are the ways by which you can purchase tickets and avail the services of Amtrak trains. But, one question remains. Can the tickets be purchased onboard the train?

Well, yes but do remember that the Amtrak ticket prices will be full, higher & undiscounted when purchasing onboard. The fares quoted by train agents or on the Amtrak website are applicable only when purchasing tickets before boarding the train. Therefore, it is better to buy tickets beforehand to get the best offer.

Forms of Payment accepted

American Express, Discover, Mastercard, VISA, credit cards, and debit cards are accepted as payment for the purchase of tickets and services at all Amtrak staffed stations. It is worth noting that debit cards must have a credit card logo which will be processed as credit card transactions. Another feature is that no minimum amount is required for credit and debit card purchases.

Certain payment methods are not accepted by Amtrak. Besides, this includes cards requiring entering a PIN, traveler’s cheques, money orders, personal checks, etc. However, personal checks, as well as cashier’s checks, are accepted for group travel only. To know more about the payment methods or Amtrak ticket prices, you can visit our official website. Regarding the Amtrak ticket cancellation and subject to change Amtrak ticket everything will be made online from the official website.