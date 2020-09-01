Reliance Jio on Monday launched new JioFiber tariff plans and will provide no-condition 30-day free trial of 150 Mbps internet, 4K Set Top Box with subscription to 12 OTT streaming apps for all new users.

The list of revamped plans includes the Rs 399 plan, Rs 699 plan, Rs 999, and Rs 1499 data plans that offer internet speeds of 30Mbps, 100MBps, 150Mbps, and 300Mbps, respectively.

All the plans offer unlimited voice calling facilities, however, only the Rs 999 and Rs 1499 data plans offer access to paid OTT apps like Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, among others.

The Rs 999 plan offers access to 11 paid OTT apps worth Rs 1,000 while the Rs 1,499 plan lets users access content from 12 paid OTT apps worth Rs 1,500.

JioFiber will also provide a ‘No Condition 30-day Free Trial’ of 150Mbps internet, a 4K set-top box TV, and access to 10 paid OTT apps for all new users, with free voice calling facility.

Akash Ambani, Director, Jio, said “JioFiber is already the largest Fiber provider in the country with over a million connected homes, but our vision for India and Indians is much larger. We want to take Fiber to each and every home and empower every member of the family. After making India the largest and the fastest growing country in mobile connectivity with Jio, JioFiber will propel India into global broadband leadership, thereby providing broadband to over 1,600 cities and towns.”

Sunil Mittal-led Airtel recently said that it would bundle an additional 1,000 gigabyte data on purchase of a new connection of its Xstream Fiber Home broadband service. The offer was a part of Independence Day celebrations and had been rolled out for a limited period on all Airtel Xstream Fiber plans. The plans start at Rs 799 per month and comes with Airtel Thanks benefits, such as a 12-month Amazon Prime membership and Airtel Xstream content plus Wynk Music.