IPL 2023 Schedule Match Dates Fixtures Team list

IPL 2023 Schedule has started once again, for the public. Just check out the IPL dates 2023, revealed according to information received from official sources. The IPL 2023 live will start form this year. The final match will be played on 1 June 2023 which is a predictive date. According to IPL Schedule 2023, Just read below the wide information about IPL SCHEDULE 2023. The fans are eagerly awaiting the highlights and the IPL venue. So, we will try to give you various types of information in this article today. Here you get all the information related to IPL 2023 Schedule, IPL 2023 Date, IPL 2023 PDF Venue, etc.

Ipl 2023 schedule

IPL 2023 start date announcement by the BCCI. The 16th season of the Indian Premier Leagueor even we can Say the official IPL 2023, is likely to stream Live from April 1, 2023. It ends on May 4, 2023. There are now 10 teams going to play in the IPL which is an addition to the previous year. Previously, there used to be 8 teams. 10 teams are participating announced this time. The teams of Lucknow and Gujarat are also here to participate in IPL. These have been combined in the IPL. A total of 74 league matches are going to be completed by May this year according to the IPL Schedule 2023. The people are going to enjoy it a lot and want to see every match. This season’s IPL event is going to be very exciting.

This IPL season you will see “seventy-four” matches in total. Ipl 2023 schedule includes seventy league matches. In each team, the players will play fourteen matches, two quarterfinals, one eliminator, and the final match. To usually qualify for the semifinal and elimination stages of the tournament particularly Teams have to win six matches. These IPL 2023 schedules are tentative and will officially have to come.

Fans are eagerly waiting for IPL 2023 and want to know about IPL 2023 Match List, IPL 2023 schedule, IPL Match Dates 2023, IPL Match Notification, etc. Check below for further information. Now you are going to get more convenience to watch the various test series. The best part is that his year you will be able to watch IPL very easily without any inconvenience. People can watch IPL live not only on TV but also on their mobile.

IPL Streaming in India 2023 Match

In India, Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of IPL 2023 and Viacom 18 has digital rights for the tournament. The best part is that all the matches of IPL 2023 are live telecast on Star Sports Channels. Hence, people can enjoy the life on Jio TV app. The streaming of the matches will be available on this channel too.

Streaming in the rest of the World of IPL

Times Internet and Viacom 18 will present the live telecast to the rest of the world. As Times Internet and Viacom 18 have the rights to broadcast IPL 2023 in countries outside India. You can enjoy the IPL 2023 live-streaming auction to countries outside India.

The IPL venue 2023

IPL 2023 will be played in various cities. It is announced that it is held in 10 or more different cities in India. check bekow the ipl venu

A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi

Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

DY Patil Sports Stadium in Mumbai

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

IPL 2023 new team

According to the IPL 2023 new team, every year big cricketers participate in the IPL to play as per information has been received by quoting official sources. This time 10 teams will take part from than previous year’s IPL.

IPL 2023 team list

As we can find the information, this time 2 more teams have joined. check below the new team list by IPL 2023 fixtures. We are providing the list of the various teams taking participation. There are a total of 74 matches will be played under IPL 2023 with a final match that will be played in India will conclude.

Gujarat Titans

Mumbai Indians

Punjab Kings

Delhi Capitals

Rajasthan Royal

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Chennai Super Kings

Lucknow Supergiants

Kolkata Knight Riders

IPL Team 2023

The BCCI will announce IPL group details soon. All ten teams were divided into two groups. The Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, and Lucknow Super Kings were in Group A last season. On the other side, the Chennai Super Kings, Punjab kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Gujarat Titans were in Group B.

IPL 2023 Auction based

The BCCI has announced the IPL 2023 fixtures. There will be no mega-auction for IPL 2023. The team can trade in players and release players from their squad in the mini-auction. The teams can add players to their squads in the auction based on the remaining purse value. The IPL franchise’s purse value is increasing by Rs 5 crore this year. In Kochi, the IPL 2023 auction took place. you can watch News sources: Cricbuzz and BCCI for the latest information.

IPL Live Streaming 2023

The BCCI granted Viacom 18 Group digital rights to the IPL 2023 and for this reason, the IPL 2023 will not stream on Disney+ Hotstar. to watch the IPL 2023 on an OTT platform interested persons have to take Voot premium membership to see IPL 2023 live

TV Channel Live Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Voot Select

IPL 2023 Tickets details

IPL 2023 tickets are available online and interested ones can book online. You can book tickets from the team’s official and partner websites.

This year IPL 2023 format will be the same as IPL 2012 and the following teams will be divided into 2 groups. The teams as per the Auction 2023 IPL are divided into Group A as well as into Group B. if any of the teams will be in group A. Then the team will play 2 matches with teams in group A and 1 match with teams in group B. the team will also have to play one more match with a randomly selected team in Group B. IT i’s 14 league matches for each team.

IPL 2023 Winning Prediction

We need to wait for the IPL 2023 announcement and its forecasting. the team prediction is based on the team’s performance and visitor voting. we will publish the IPL 2023 winning prediction soon with the following matches.

IPL Auction Rules

IPL 2023 Auction Rules decided by BCCI to host IPL 2023 mini-auction. Moreover, the franchises have the advantage of retaining the majority of their players. It is as compared to the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Championship Indian Premier League 2023 Host Country India Administrator Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel IPL Schedule 2023 TBD IPL 2023 Start Date TBD Format of the matches T20 Date of Opening Match TBD No. of Participants Team 10 Total no. of Matches to be played 74 Current winner of IPL Gujrat Titans (GT) IPL 2023 Match Venues Mumbai

Delhi

Bangalore

Hyderabad

Chennai

Kolkata

Punjab

Jaipur

Ahmedabad BCCI Official Website www.bcci.tv

The Indian Premier League (IPL), is highly respected by cricket purists and is one of the favourite sports of people. It is the most popular type of cricket in India.

Summing Up

We all know Cricket is viewed as our national pastime. Moreover, it is awaited by people eagerly. It is more than just a sport in India. The Indian Premier League caused great excitement and joy among its viewers. The majority of Indians like cricket, and are among die-hard cricket fans. Hope you get enough information about the IPL 2023. Get ready for the battle and enjoy it while watching. So, mark these important dates on your calendar and enjoy watching them. You can watch your favourite teams scuffle at the playfields to win the most coveted trophy.