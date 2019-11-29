HAPPY BAR IN FITNESS JAR

If you resist snacks just because of your health consciousness, then your wait is over now. Introducing the Happy Bar for ‘Sad faces’ that crave for snacks at breakfast or supper. Not all are foodies that keep munching every snack they get. Fitness freaks are very picky and conscious about the food they eat. Being fit as a fiddle for a good look and flourishing health is a desire for most of us. A great intake for the lethargic as well as the energetic.

All nutrients in a single bar. They help you aerobicize yourself mentally and physically. This energy bar is made up of handpicked high quality almonds, dates, pistachios, pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds. It has no added preservatives or sugar yet tasty.

People adapt to many methods of lengthy process finally yielding healthy food but with bitter taste. Some may not be their favourite but are forced to consume for sound body. Hence, the rich nutrient yielding ingredients are used in the preparation of these bars. Not all healthy snacks and drinks are portable. These are clearly the ones you can grab anytime and anywhere .

Knowing the supremacy of the ingredients is very important. The following are the benefits of the aforementioned ingredients.

Almonds contain fibre, protein, magnesium and vitamin E. The benefits include low blood sugar levels, reduced blood pressure and low cholesterol levels.

Pistachios are a great source of healthy fats, fibre, proteins, antioxidants, including vitamin B6 and thiamine.

Pumpkin seeds are also high in magnesium and they help to lower blood sugar level and are high in fibres. These seeds improve prostate and bladder health and are linked to a reduced risk of certain cancer.

Dates contain brain booster and help maintain bone mass. They are also source of antioxidants, reduce blood pressure and are good for blood sugar balance.

Sunflower seeds are rich in vitamin B that are essential for healthy nervous system and good source for calcium, phosphorus, proteins, magnesium, iron and vitamin E.

All these together help regulation of blood sugar and blood pressure, weight loss, etc. It can be consumed by anyone irrespective of age group.

The brand new Happy Bar has gained lot of local popularity and is spreading at a good pace. The sales have increased leaving good and satisfactory reviews. Even the kids are loving it and the adults are having it as a snack.

These bars are available online on Amazon, flipkart, big basket and Paytm mall. Each bar costs ₹40 and box of 10 bars cost ₹400. It’s worth every penny you spend on it. Also offers and discounts are available on some sites.

None could lose a chance of having the all in one highly nutritious “Happy Bar”. It’s an energy booster in a small packet filled with taste, energy and excitement. Fill your bags with happy and healthy snacks rather than junk. It’s interesting that referring the ‘Happy bar’ will make you a happy champ. Taste with fitness is rare. Why not grab it now? Be a part of popularity with the “Happy Bar” and smile with every bite.