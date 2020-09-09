Hyderabad NEWS: A businessman was murdered by a group of persons at Rajendranagar late on Tuesday night. Mohammed Jaweed, 34, a native of Bahadurpura, had gone to Praja Bhavan complex at Rajendranagar to get his car repaired.

“Around four persons were also there to meet Jaweed and discuss some dispute between them. An argument ensued during which Jaweed was stabbed to death,” said Ashok Chakravarthy, ACP (Rajendranagar).

The police have shifted the body to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary for autopsy. Preliminary enquiries revealed that Jaweed was into supplying food and groceries for cinema shooting catering agencies.

The assailants, while escaping, left behind a mobile phone, which is being examined by the police for clues on their identities.

A case has been booked by the police and investigation is on.