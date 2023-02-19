Pacman 30th Anniversary and All You Need to Know

Pac-Man, the iconic arcade game that first hit the scene in 1980, celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2010. The game, which was created by Toru Iwatani and published by Namco, quickly became a cultural phenomenon and has since been played by millions of people around the world.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Pac-Man in 2010, Google created a special interactive doodle that allowed users to play the game directly from the Google homepage. The doodle featured the iconic yellow Pac-Man character, as well as the four ghosts Blinky, Pinky, Inky, and Clyde. Instead of the usual Google logo, the doodle displayed the word “Google” with a Pac-Man twist.

Pacman 30th Anniversary Google Doodle

The doodle was not just a static image, but an actual playable version of Pac-Man. Users could click on the “Insert Coin” button to start the game and move Pac-Man through the maze using the arrow keys on their keyboard. The game had all the classic features of the original Pac-Man, including power pellets, fruit bonuses, and familiar sound effects.

One of the most interesting aspects of the Pac-Man doodle was that it featured a hidden surprise. If users clicked on the “Insert Coin” button twice, a second player could join the game and control Ms. Pac-Man, the female counterpart to Pac-Man. The two players could then navigate through the maze together, eating pellets and avoiding ghosts.

The Pac-Man doodle was an instant hit with users, and it quickly went viral. It was estimated that the doodle was played over 10 million times in the first 24 hours alone. The game was so popular that it was estimated to have cost the economy over $120 million in lost productivity as people around the world spent their workday playing the game instead of working.

Here’s a look at some of the highlights from Pac-Man’s 30th anniversary celebration:

Highlights of Pacman 30th Anniversary

Google’s Pac-Man Doodle: To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Pac-Man, Google created a special interactive doodle that allowed users to play the game directly from the Google homepage. The doodle was so popular that it was estimated to have cost the economy over $120 million in lost productivity. Pac-Man Championship Edition: In honor of the 30th anniversary, Namco released a new version of Pac-Man called Pac-Man Championship Edition. The game features new graphics, sounds, and gameplay mechanics, and has been well-received by fans of the original game. Guinness World Record: On May 22, 2010, a group of 132 people gathered in Manchester, England, to set a new Guinness World Record for the largest Pac-Man game ever played. The game was played on a giant Pac-Man board that measured over 22 feet wide and 16 feet tall. Pac-Man World Record: In 2013, Billy Mitchell, a well-known video game player and Pac-Man enthusiast, set a new world record for the highest score in Pac-Man. Mitchell achieved a score of 1,062,800 points, beating the previous record by nearly 3,000 points. Pac-Man Museum: In 2014, a Pac-Man museum opened in Tokyo, Japan, to celebrate the 34th anniversary of the game. The museum featured a wide range of Pac-Man memorabilia, including arcade cabinets, plush toys, and original artwork. Pac-Man TV Series: To coincide with the 30th anniversary, a new Pac-Man TV series was produced and aired in the US. The show featured the adventures of Pac-Man and his family, as they battled against the villainous ghosts in their quest for power pellets. Pac-Man Art: In 2010, a group of artists created a series of Pac-Man-themed street art installations in cities around the world. The installations, which featured giant Pac-Man and ghost images, were designed to celebrate the game’s 30th anniversary and bring a bit of fun to urban landscapes. Pac-Man Merchandise: In honor of the 30th anniversary, a wide range of Pac-Man merchandise was produced and sold around the world. Fans could buy everything from Pac-Man t-shirts and mugs to Pac-Man-themed mobile phone cases and laptop sleeves. Pac-Man Live: To celebrate the game’s 30th anniversary, a series of live events were held in various cities around the world. The events featured live Pac-Man games, performances by Pac-Man dancers, and other Pac-Man-themed activities.

Conclusion

Overall, the 30th anniversary of Pac-Man was a major event in the world of gaming and pop culture. From the Google Doodle to the world record attempts, there was no shortage of celebrations and tributes to the game that has captured the hearts of so many over the past three decades.