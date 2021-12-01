Menstrual Cups What You Need to Know About Menstrual Cups December 5, 2021
Pregnancy Symptoms 7 Pregnancy Symptoms every women must know December 5, 2021
Spider Man No Way Home Spider Man No Way Home Review Release Date Cast and Crew December 5, 2021
Plunger Pumps Differences Between Piston Pumps and Plunger Pumps December 1, 2021
kkvsh MIKAYLA SARAVIA KKVSH Instagram Model Mikayla Saravia Net Worth and Bio December 1, 2021
Oxford High School students Oxford High School students – 3 dead, 8 injured December 1, 2021
Google Snake game How to Get Mods on Google Snake game November 24, 2021
Patient Portal.aegislabs Patient Portal.aegislabs – Brief November 24, 2021
kkvsh MIKAYLA SARAVIA
Featured world

KKVSH Instagram Model Mikayla Saravia Net Worth and Bio

Clarissa Sam December 1, 2021 Tagged ,
Spread the love
more

You will be surprised to hear the net worth of KKVSH, an Instagram model. Mikayla Saravia aka famously known as KKVSH is a well-known female Instagram model and social media celebrity. She’s profoundly accepted for her Instagram posts displaying her sultriness, attracting over 7.7 million followers from all around the globe. Her signature pose of putting out her astonishingly long tongue during the photoshoots while donning skinny outfits has lured in the audience that desires hotness and fashion.

It would be shocking to know that the Scorpio queen, born on the 29th of October 1997 is only 24 years old as of 2021. She had 270 posts on Instagram and 30 youtube videos until November 2021. The videos mostly include ass-shaking as she has a pretty big butt. Having over 122k followers on youtube, you can imagine how famous she would be.

Biography

The young American-born, unmarried, sultry model is an Instagram star by profession and most of her income is through social media. She can be found by the name @KKVSH over Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and youtube.

Even though she is active over social media, she prefers to maintain strict privacy as she has not posted any details about her family, religious beliefs, and educational background.

She is fairly tall and has moderate body weight, and not to mention the curvaceous, hourglass body shape that attracts the crowd.

Her favorite holiday travel destination is identified to be Europe. Even though she is colorful, her top picks are red and black. The ghost rider actor Nicolas Cage and the La La Land fame Emma Stone are her favorite Hollywood personalities. Her hobbies include reading comics, listening to music and traveling.

Net worth

With such a huge fan base across social media sites, she is expected to be a young millionaire. Her net worth is estimated to be around $1 million. Well, if you would like to count the zeroes, this is how it’s gonna look like $10,00,000.

At such a young age, she defied all odds to earn such a formidable amount through social media. By this, it is understood that she is not only a beauty but beauty with brains, who knows how to earn money. Moreover, her income is expected to grow further as she learns the market.

Summing-up

Stay tuned for more stunning celebrity news and updates soon here with Pressks. Stay refreshed to find the latest updates of Press KS, keep in touch. with a single subscription.

more

Related Posts

Menstrual Cups

What You Need to Know About Menstrual Cups

December 5, 2021
Spread the love
more

Spread the lovemore Menstruation or periods are a natural part of a women’s life. Even though it may be the case, it’s not something many women find comfortable as it results in mood swings, cramps & more specifically the bleeding which has to be taken care of. Even though pads & tampons help with bleeding,…

more
Read More
Pregnancy Symptoms

7 Pregnancy Symptoms every women must know

December 5, 2021
Spread the love
more

Spread the lovemore Being pregnant is one of the most wonderful stages in a woman’s lifetime. A woman’s physical & emotional journey to motherhood begins the moment she becomes pregnant. This results in significant hormonal changes in her body and leads to experiencing various pregnancy symptoms. In this article, we list 7 common symptoms of…

more
Read More
Spider Man No Way Home

Spider Man No Way Home Review Release Date Cast and Crew

December 5, 2021
Spread the love
more

Spread the lovemore Spiderman No Way Home is one of the most anticipated movies of 2021. The hype is getting bigger so are the ever-increasing spider man no way home review articles. Being the third installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) spiderman series, the movie has big shoes to fill. Directed by Jon Watts,…

more
Read More