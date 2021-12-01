KKVSH Instagram Model Mikayla Saravia Net Worth and Bio

You will be surprised to hear the net worth of KKVSH, an Instagram model. Mikayla Saravia aka famously known as KKVSH is a well-known female Instagram model and social media celebrity. She’s profoundly accepted for her Instagram posts displaying her sultriness, attracting over 7.7 million followers from all around the globe. Her signature pose of putting out her astonishingly long tongue during the photoshoots while donning skinny outfits has lured in the audience that desires hotness and fashion.

It would be shocking to know that the Scorpio queen, born on the 29th of October 1997 is only 24 years old as of 2021. She had 270 posts on Instagram and 30 youtube videos until November 2021. The videos mostly include ass-shaking as she has a pretty big butt. Having over 122k followers on youtube, you can imagine how famous she would be.

Biography

The young American-born, unmarried, sultry model is an Instagram star by profession and most of her income is through social media. She can be found by the name @KKVSH over Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and youtube.

Even though she is active over social media, she prefers to maintain strict privacy as she has not posted any details about her family, religious beliefs, and educational background.

She is fairly tall and has moderate body weight, and not to mention the curvaceous, hourglass body shape that attracts the crowd.

Her favorite holiday travel destination is identified to be Europe. Even though she is colorful, her top picks are red and black. The ghost rider actor Nicolas Cage and the La La Land fame Emma Stone are her favorite Hollywood personalities. Her hobbies include reading comics, listening to music and traveling.

Net worth

With such a huge fan base across social media sites, she is expected to be a young millionaire. Her net worth is estimated to be around $1 million. Well, if you would like to count the zeroes, this is how it’s gonna look like $10,00,000.

At such a young age, she defied all odds to earn such a formidable amount through social media. By this, it is understood that she is not only a beauty but beauty with brains, who knows how to earn money. Moreover, her income is expected to grow further as she learns the market.

Summing-up

