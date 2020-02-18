In recent months you will have seen the term “Content Marketing” in hundreds of articles. This marketing technique has been used for a couple of years, especially in the United States. The most famous phrase is ” Content is king “, although I like others like SocialMood’s “Content is love.”
What is Content Marketing?
We refer to content marketing when the strategy used by brands is based on generating certain types of useful and interesting content that generate a positive reaction in their users.
What is the purpose of Content Marketing?
The goal of a content marketing strategy is to attract new customers and then convert to them. Here are several examples:
In social networks
You are a brand that wants to promote its contents, instead of doing it through conventional messages you generate different graphic pieces that make your content more interesting and therefore more viral. Automatically begins to share and your community grows in number of fans and in conversions from fans to customers.
In a blog
You are a blogger or you are managed in a brand’s blog, you attract through unpublished and attractive content to potential clients, it offers you some quality such as an e-book, whitepaper, infographic or template. Once they reach you and access the content you have generated you will have to convert that interest into purchase.
The technique of offering a part of the free content is also widely used for the client to analyze and then offer the full version with the extra payment.
Some types of content
- Images
- Infographics
- Videos
- Guides / tutorials
- Journals
- E-Books
- Templates
- Whitepapers
- Presentations
- Applications
- Games
- Webinars
Promotion Channels
The contents can be promoted through different channels, for example:
Not to mention that with advertising on platforms such as Facebook ADs we can boost our content with a small investment to reach thousands of people.
Benefits of content marketing
- It unites you more to your community, it is an excellent way to connect with your audience and get to know it more thoroughly.
- It allows you to reach more people, that is, you can start covering a new audience.
- It is an ideal way to promote a brand or its products and services.
- It is a very effective way to convert leads.
- Build trust between the content creator brand and the final consumer. Almost always a happy user repeats;).