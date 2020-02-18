In recent months you will have seen the term “Content Marketing” in hundreds of articles. This marketing technique has been used for a couple of years, especially in the United States. The most famous phrase is ” Content is king “, although I like others like SocialMood’s “Content is love.”

What is Content Marketing?

We refer to content marketing when the strategy used by brands is based on generating certain types of useful and interesting content that generate a positive reaction in their users.

What is the purpose of Content Marketing?

The goal of a content marketing strategy is to attract new customers and then convert to them. Here are several examples:

In social networks

You are a brand that wants to promote its contents, instead of doing it through conventional messages you generate different graphic pieces that make your content more interesting and therefore more viral. Automatically begins to share and your community grows in number of fans and in conversions from fans to customers.

In a blog

You are a blogger or you are managed in a brand’s blog, you attract through unpublished and attractive content to potential clients, it offers you some quality such as an e-book, whitepaper, infographic or template. Once they reach you and access the content you have generated you will have to convert that interest into purchase.

The technique of offering a part of the free content is also widely used for the client to analyze and then offer the full version with the extra payment.

Some types of content

Images

Infographics

Videos

Guides / tutorials

Journals

E-Books

Templates

Whitepapers

Presentations

Applications

Games

Webinars

Promotion Channels

The contents can be promoted through different channels, for example:

Blogs

Facebook

Twitter

Linkedin

Instagram

Youtube

Specialized forums

Directories

Not to mention that with advertising on platforms such as Facebook ADs we can boost our content with a small investment to reach thousands of people.

Benefits of content marketing